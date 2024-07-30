Devastated Houston Astros Rookie Breaks Down After Shocking Trade
The Houston Astros made a stunning trade on Monday, sending Jake Bloss, Joey Loperfido and Will Wagner to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Yusei Kikuchi. The Astros have been heavily criticized by fans and media alike for the deal, with the consensus being that they gave up far too much for an aging veteran who's going to be a free agent this winter.
Suffice it to say, the trade shocked many in the baseball world, including those directly involved in it. An emotional Loperfido broke down when discussing the deal with reporters, choking up and struggling to answer their questions.
"I got emotional for sure saying goodbye to the guys, just because this place feels like home," Loperfido said, his voice trailing off. "I wish everybody could be treated the way I was treated, coached the way I was coached by these guys. Loved it here, felt like home."
Loperfido, 25, was drafted by Houston out of Duke in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. He made his MLB debut on April 30 this year and appeared in 38 games for the Astros, batting .236/.299/.358 with two home runs, 16 RBI and two stolen bases. His energy and enthusiasm appeared to give his older teammates a spark, helping them turn their season around after a terrible start.
While the rookie didn't hit the ground running at the plate, he still endeared himself to fans with his hustle on the bases and several tremendous catches in the outfield. He seemed to have a bright future in Houston, but now that future lies in Toronto.
"Excited to go to Toronto and be a Blue Jay, but I just tried to thank everybody and thank the fans, just for treating me so well," Loperfido said. "Made a lot of awesome memories here in a short period of time."
Hopefully Loperfido gets to make many more great memories with the Blue Jays, and hopefully the Astros don't regret trading him before his career had a chance to take off.