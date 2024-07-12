What's Behind The Houston Astros' Stunning Turnaround?
For two months, the Houston Astros couldn't stop losing. Now, they can't stop winning.
The Astros won again on Thursday night, beating the Miami Marlins 6-3 to finish off a three-game sweep at Minute Maid Park. Houston has swept its last three series at home and is a remarkable 16-4 over its last 20 games.
Since June 1, the Astros have the best record in baseball (24-11). They're now five games above .500 and are just two games behind the Seattle Mariners for first place in the AL West heading into the final weekend before the All-Star Break.
It's been a stunning turn of events for Houston, which entered June eight games below .500 at 25-33. At their lowest point in early May, the Astros had lost twice as many games as they'd won (12-24) and were comfortably in last place.
So what's changed since then? Houston hasn't added any notable players yet, as the trade deadline is still several weeks away. In fact, the club actually lost two of its best players, as Justin Verlander and Kyle Tucker have both been sidelined since early June.
Despite losing Tucker, the Astros' offense has been more productive, averaging 5.6 runs per game since the start of June (third in MLB). Several players have stepped up in Tucker's absence, namely Yordan Alvarez (10 homers, 29 RBI, 1.174 OPS since June 1) and Alex Bregman (27 runs, 20 RBI and .840 OPS). The team also stopped wasting at-bats on the washed-up Jose Abreu, whose replacement at first base (Jon Singleton) has been a major upgrade.
Houston has also flourished on the run prevention side, allowing just 3.94 runs per game since June 1 (second-fewest in AL). The starting rotation, which struggled with injuries and inconsistency early on, has finally stabilized. All-Star snub Ronel Blanco is still pitching like an ace, Hunter Brown has been magnificent (2.29 ERA over his last nine starts) and rookie Spencer Arrighetti has overcome some initial growing pains.
The bullpen has also shown tremendous improvement. Tayler Scott (1.42 ERA) has emerged as the team's best reliever, Ryan Pressly has adjusted to his new setup role and Josh Hader has finally stopped blowing saves every other night.
With rookie manager Joe Espada finding his footing as well, the Astros have simply rounded into form. They're playing like the talented veteran team that they are, a team that is coming off three straight division titles and seven straight ALCS appearances.
Houston is also about to get Tucker and Verlander back after the All-Star Break. If the front office adds reinforcements at the trade deadline, the Astros will be well-positioned to make another playoff push in the second half.
In the meantime, Houston will look to finish the first half on a high note against the Texas Rangers, who are making their final trip of the regular season to Minute Maid Park. Brown (6-6, 4.48 ERA) will get the ball on Friday night against Andrew Heaney (3-9, 3.80 ERA) in the series opener.