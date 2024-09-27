Division Rivals Jealous of Houston Astros' Constant Success
The Houston Astros have owned the AL West for nearly a decade, and their division rivals are getting tired of it.
Since moving to the AL West from the NL Central in 2013, the Astros have taken over the division, finishing first in seven of the last eight seasons. They already have as many AL West titles (seven) as the Texas Rangers, who have been playing in the division since 1972.
Even last year, when the Rangers beat Houston in the ALCS and won the World Series, they still finished second to the Astros in the regular season despite posting the exact same record (90-72). They've become an afterthought in their own state thanks to Houston, which has won four of the last seven AL pennants and has surpassed the New York Yankees as the team to beat in the American League.
The Seattle Mariners thought this was finally going to be their year. They led the AL West for most of the season and had a 10-game lead after play on June 18, seemingly well on their way to their first division title since 2001 and perhaps their first pennant.
Instead, the Mariners were the other team on the field Tuesday night as Houston celebrated another first-place finish. They'll be kicking themselves all winter for failing to win a wide-open division that was theirs for the taking.
The Oakland Athletics used to be a dynasty like the Astros, but those days are long gone. The A's haven't won the division in a non-shortened season since 2013 and haven't won a championship since 1989.
After three straight seasons with 90-plus losses, Oakland doesn't seem to be making much progress in that regard. Maybe if the owner actually invested in the team, it'd be able to challenge Houston's supremacy and recapture its former glory.
And then there are the Los Angeles Angels, who have never been a serious threat to the Astros. They've had nine straight losing seasons, somehow squandering the primes of both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani wisely bolted for the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason as soon as he had the chance, plunging the Halos even deeper into mediocrity.
The Astros aren't the juggernaut they used to be. With their age, injuries and a rookie manager, they were finally vulnerable this year. No one took advantage, however, allowing Houston to wind up on top once again.