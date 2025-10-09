Downfall of Yordan Alvarez Contributed to Astros Disappointing Outfield
The health of the Houston Astros' outfield remained up in the air for a considerable amount of the regular season. The franchise had to make adjustments in nearly every position throughout their 2025 campaign, primarily due to the various injuries that sent players to the IL.
Houston's left fielders got knocked down by injuries on what felt like a regular basis. Between Chas McCormick, Taylor Trammel, and Yordan Alvarez, the outfield has been in rough shape this year.
Alvarez Grapples With Injury
Alvarez, 28, was hit particularly hard, as he was placed on the 60-day IL earlier in the campaign with a hand injury. This was his first bout with a notable injury this season, sidelining him until Aug. 26 when the Astros faced the Colorado Rockies. Upon his return, he went 0-for-2 with two walks.
Prior to injury, his season was already looking rocky, slashing .210/.306/.340 with only three home runs and 18 RBIs. Compared to previous years, when he was named Most Valuable Player, his numbers were rather disappointing.
Once he was activated, he appeared to be on the right track and increased his production. To the devastation of many, his forward progress didn't last for long.
While facing the Texas Rangers in September, Alvarez exited the matchup with an apparent injury. It was later revealed that he had suffered a significant left ankle sprain, removing him from the list of available players.
"This is going to keep him out for a while," manager Joe Espada said shortly after his injury, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "Let's not get into days, weeks, any of that. We are going to take one day at a time, but this is going to take some time to heal. We don't have that many days left in the regular season. He's in [the clubhouse] getting some treatment, getting work done. Hopefully he's not out for a long period of time."
Unfortunately, Alvarez was out for the rest of the regular season, which certainly did not help the Astros as they attempted to make their way into the postseason.
His final stretch of the season was certainly more impressive than earlier this year, but making another trip to the IL was incredibly disappointing for the franchise. Having been injured so early in the campaign, it seemed as though Alvarez's injury was the start of a devastating chain reaction of injuries for the franchise. The minute one player returned, another one left.
With Houston out of the playoffs, now is the time for the injured players to rest and recover in order to come back stronger next year.