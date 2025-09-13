Astros Superstar Yordan Alvarez Has Kept Offense Afloat Since Return From Injury
The Houston Astros are in a battle here for not only the Americasn League West, but also to stay in the playoff picture as well following what has been a rough few weeks.
Though the pitching staff has not been amazing by any means, it's been the bats for Houston which have been the real struggle for the team as of late. Prior to last night's blowout win over the Atlanta Braves, the Astros had scored a total of just 10 runs over their previous six games including several shutouts.
It's not the kind of production which can be sustainable this time of year, and especially if they are lucky enough to be playing postseason baseball. It's not all doom and gloom though, and Houston has gotten their best player back in the lineup at the perfect time. Even better, he's performing like it.
Yordan Alvarez Dominating For Astros Since Return
Virtually all year long, Yordan Alvarez was dealing with a frustrating hand injury which seemed numerous times he was on the cusp of returning from, only to suffer another setback and remain on the shelf. For as maddening as that was, clearly Houston and the slugger made the right call to let him return on his own timeline once he felt ready to do so.
In the 16 games he has played since being activated on August 26, the 28-year-old is slashing an incredible .386/.471/.596 with three home runs and nine RBI, already collecting 22 hits and striking out just eight times while getting on base via a walk 10 times.
Seemingly as locked in as ever, all of the sudden the Astros have their left-handed hitting designated hitter who strikes fear into the hearts of the opposition and gives this lineup something it has been missing all year long.
Now, while Alvarez has been the team's best player since coming back, the rest of the lineup until Friday night has not held up their end of the bargain. One player alone can't carry an offense to postseason success, however if the lineup comes around and Alvarez stays hot, it's going to make this team a very, very tough out in October.
He needs to keep it up, but seeing Air Yordan back in the batter's box and crushing dingers like nothing has changed has been a welcome sight. If he can stay hot, Houston is going to be just fine in this pursuit of postseason success.