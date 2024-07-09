'Emergency' Houston Astros Trade Lands Josh Hader Some Help
The Houston Astros have been playing much better baseball in recent weeks and look to be a team that could compete for a World Series.
While their 46-44 record isn't what it usually is, the Astros dealt with plenty of adversity at the beginning of the season. Even now, Houston isn't healthy, but the beginning of the year brought challenges like never before.
In typical fashion, they've found a way to figure things out and remain afloat, now giving themselves a real chance to win the division heading into the second half.
Despite the better play recently, it isn't because of how Josh Hader has pitched. The left-handed superstar has struggled in recent outings, allowing a home run in three of his last four appearances.
It's been somewhat concerning, as his ERA now sits at 4.15. His 1.05 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 39.0 innings pitched show how dominant he can still be, but he needs to limit the home runs.
With the trade deadline approaching, the Astros are expected to add arms to the pitching staff, both in the rotation and bullpen. They don't have a great farm system, so it'll be interesting to see the type of talent they can land.
In a proposed trade from Mark Powell of FanSided, Houston would get bullpen help in a big way by trading two prospects, landing a player who could help Hader and the rest of the bullpen.
His trade proposal would send Jose Fleury and Michael Knorr to the Los Angeles Angels for closer Carlos Estevez.
"Estevez has plenty to offer, and the in-division tax should be high. In return, the Astros would trade away two top-15 prospects from a relatively weak farm system...
"Prospects are rarely home runs, even if they sound promising on paper. This trade offers potential to both sides, and is a rare in-division deal we can get behind."
Estevez's role as a closer does pose some issues in this scenario. Most closers want to come in and continue pitching in that role, as they're used to doing so. However, after handing out a five-year, $95 million deal to Hader, it'd be a bit interesting to take the closer role from him after a few bad outings.
If Estevez would be interested in coming in during the 8th inning and even closing games when needed, he'd be a great addition. The right-hander has posted a 2.89 ERA and has struck out 28 in 28.0 innings pitched.