Evaluator Thinks Houston Astros Star Will Sign With Past World Series Foe
The Houston Astros have one big question looming over every other decision they make in free agency this offseason with one of their most important stars.
Following the conclusion of his five-year, $100 million deal he signed in 2019, franchise cornerstone third baseman Alex Bregman is set to officially hit the open market this winter.
While all indications have been that the team would love to bring him back, he feels unlikely to take a hometown discount after he played on such a bargain for the last half decade.
With likely one final chance to cash in for the long-term, Bregman is going to sign a megadeal with someone, but it remains to be seen whether or not that someone will be the Astros.
Bregman is the kind of player every team in the league would love to have, and Houston will have to fend off tons of suitors if they are serious about retaining the fan favorite.
One surprise team who could come out of the woodwork with a big offer is the Philadelphia Phillies.
That club made headlines this week when it was reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan that they are looking to move on from current third baseman Alec Bohm, and Passan's colleague, Buster Olney, shared some intel saying Bregman could be on his way to the City of Brotherly Love.
"The most interesting prediction heard from a rival evaluator: The Phillies land Alex Bregman. His swing translates in that park, strong defense, lots of postseason scar tissue," he posted.
There's some history between these two teams after they met in the 2022 World Series when the Astros claimed their second World Series title by beating the Phillies in six games.
Three years later, Philadelphia could get their revenge by stealing away one of the most beloved players in franchise history to put themselves in prime contention to get back to baseball's biggest stage.
Bregman's free agency is going to be the main story in Houston until he either re-signs or decides to officially leave the only team he's ever known for greener pastures.