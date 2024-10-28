Astros Reportedly Have Put a Limit on Length of Alex Bregman's Potential Contract
The entire offseason for the Houston Astros centers around Alex Bregman.
If they are able to re-sign their franchise legend, then they presumably will be set at third base for the foreseeable future and will turn their attention to addressing other areas of need, but if he departs the organization that drafted him, then this front office will have their hands full.
Bregman is the key to everything, so until something gets resolved on that front, this contract situation is going to command all the attention.
Brian McTaggart of MLB.com was able to shed some light on where the Astros stand on what type of deal they are going to offer the superstar third baseman.
"Houston's offseason planning starts with Bregman, who's expected to receive a competitive offer from the Astros while he hits the market as one of the top position players available. Houston has been reluctant to go beyond six-year deals in the past, and that should be no different with Bregman, who will be 31 when next season starts," the insider reports.
There's a lot to unpack in there, but the most notable thing is the length of the potential contract.
Six years seems to be their breaking point, so if Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, are looking for a deal that is longer than that, then there is a really good chance he will be playing for a new team in 2025 and beyond.
There was hope Houston might be willing to make an exception considering Bregman is in his prime, is a two-time World Series champion, a leader in the clubhouse, and is still one of the best players at his position, however, McTaggart is revealing that is likely not the case.
If they offer him something that is for six years, will that be enough money to persuade him to stay?
That becomes the next logical question.
Bregman has stated he would like to remain with the Astros, but he's going to let his representation handle everything when it comes to finances. Boras is notorious for getting his clients the most amount of money possible, so even though McTaggart is stating Houston will offer something competitive, it might not be enough.
More details will continue to trickle out regarding what will take place in the superstar's free agency, but the Astros' unwillingness to go beyond six years could come back to haunt them.