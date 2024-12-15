Executives Impressed With Return Houston Astros Got for Kyle Tucker
The Houston Astros trading Kyle Tucker will always be a head-scratcher.
On one hand, if the front office understood they didn't have the money to spend on him in free agency next offseason, it's what they had to do.
However, trading arguably one of the top five pure hitters in Major League Baseball doesn't guarantee anything. At best, the Astros will be lucky if any of the players they acquired end up being half of what Tucker is.
That doesn't diminish the fact that Houston did decent in this deal.
Dana Brown didn't have much to work with here, as Tucker only has one year remaining on his contract. Given the circumstances he was in, this was as good of a trade package as he could have gotten.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, a few executives around Major League Baseball have the same feeling.
They're impressed with what the Astros got back in return for one season of Tucker, adding that all three players could be pieces to the success Houston finds, whether now or in the future.
"The consensus among a small sample of rival executives is that the Houston Astros did quite well for one year of Kyle Tucker, supplementing their major-league club with Isaac Paredes and righty Hayden Wesneski while also acquiring a top prospect, Cam Smith. Paredes, under club control for the next three seasons, is a notorious pull hitter and perfect fit for Minute Maid Park. Wesneski, under control for five more years, is the kind of pitcher the Astros routinely maximize. And while Smith, the 14th pick in the 2024 draft, is more likely to end up at first base or right field than third, his offensive potential is immense."
Trading Tucker for the package the Astros did signals they want to compete in 2025.
Cam Smith likely won't be in the big leagues next year, but he has a chance to be a star if his bat plays at the level it has for much of his amateur and young professional career.
There's more that has to be done if Houston wants to be the best possible team it can be next season, but the front office also has to start worrying about the future.
Tucker, unfortunately, wasn't part of those plans.
Whether that was the right decision remains to be seen and likely won't be determined for a few years.