Dana Brown's Job 'Could Be in Jeopardy' Amid Houston Astros Offseason Questions
The Houston Astros are in one of the toughest positions in Major League Baseball.
From what was once a dynasty to where they stand now, making one wrong move could change an Astros organization that has found more success than any team in baseball over the last decade.
All good things come to an end, and there has to be some blame placed on multiple people.
Unfortunately, Dana Brown will likely be the one who catches the heat, but is that fair?
Maybe not.
Brown isn't the one who gets to make the decision on how much money is spent. If he wants Alex Bregman back but only has a certain amount he can offer him, he can't change that.
The same could be said for Kyle Tucker, who they traded to the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
What general manager wouldn't want a player of his caliber on the roster for the next decade?
From the sound of things, they weren't interested in paying him when he became a free agent, once again proving that Brown can't be blamed.
Owners hardly ever take the blame, leading Eric Cole of FanSided to write that Brown's job "could be in jeopardy," highlighting the issues the Astros face.
"Odds are that Brown will be able to navigate these newly treacherous waters. He is highly regarded as a talent evaluator around the league ... As for Bregman, the Astros probably have a cap on how far they can go, which everyone has agreed upon ahead of time. Still, these are the sorts of decisions that can make or break a franchise. If Brown ends up messing up one or both of these scenarios in either direction, well ... we know from history who Crane is likely to throw under the bus."
Houston didn't do a bad job in the trade for Tucker.
With the position Brown was in, he did as well as fans could've hoped for.
While having the outfielder would've been better for the future of the organization, Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski, and Cam Smith are all good players.
Fans will want them to be half of what Tucker is, and that's where the issue comes in.
Replacing one of the best five hitters in the sport isn't an easy task.
Regarding Bregman, anything over $200 million seems to be an overpay.
Sometimes, it takes any overpay to keep a player around, but if they're willing to spend $200 million on him, why wouldn't they have given Tucker an offer before moving him?
He'll be more expensive, but that's the price for a player of his caliber.
Unfortunately, his future will now be with the Cubs.