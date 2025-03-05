Familiar Injury Pops Up for New Houston Astros Slugger This Spring
The Houston Astros made an aggressive move to bring in Christian Walker this offseason.
While third base and outfield got the majority of attention, finding a solution at first base was also at the top of the priority list based on the lack of top-end production the Astros had gotten from that position in recent years.
Adding Walker solved the problem.
Not only are they adding a player who has won three straight Gold Gloves, but they're also bringing in a hitter who's posted three straight 120-plus OPS+ campaigns who's hit the 30-homer plateau in two out of those three seasons.
Walker is an important piece to the puzzle, and that's why this injury news is a bit concerning.
On the surface, there's not much that's alarming here.
It's spring training, and as players ramp their bodies up for the start of the season after taking time off from baseball activities during the winter, there are always things like this that pop up.
However, Walker also missed a month with a left oblique strain last year as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, leaving a game on July 29 and not making his way back to the lineup until Sept. 3.
Missing a month with that type of injury is fortunate, especially for a power hitter whose value comes from his ability to drive in runs.
It should be added that Houston has not raised any concern about this development.
At this point in time, scratching him from a spring game in early-March is likely precautionary. They have made no indication that something more severe has happened.
Still, this is something to keep an eye on going forward, especially because Walker already dealt with an injury to his left oblique that caused him to miss time last year.