Five Pending Free Agents Houston Astros Should Monitor For Rest of Season
The Houston Astros got off to a rocky start yet again, but have proven that they are there to stay atop the AL West.
As long as they keep winning games and looking like the best team in the division, they should be constantly thinking of ways to get better.
That includes what steps they should take next year to make sure that their run can continue.
Here are some players that will be free agents after this season that the Astros should really start thinking about right now:
2B Gleyber Torres
After a sharp year of regression with the New York Yankees last season, Torres has gone back on the right track with the Detroit Tigers this year.
The second baseman has posted a .269/.381/.394 slash line with five home runs and 30 RBI. The impressive thing about his year has been the fact that he has drawn 33 walks with just 29 strikeouts through 28 games.
Even with Jose Altuve splitting time back there, second base has been the biggest hole on the team this year. Addressing that should probably be the biggest point of emphasis this offseason.
LHP Framber Valdez
This one starts at home. Can Houston really afford to let Valdez walk? The emergence of Hunter Brown as an ace makes it look more likely, but there's nothing wrong with two great pitchers.
Behind Valdez and now Brown, the Astros have had very little consistency on the mound. If they didn't have those two aces, the conversations around their pitching staff would be very different.
The 31-year-old has earned a paycheck from Houston and could be the key to keeping them competitive for even longer.
OF Tyler O'Neill
O'Neill has had a nightmare 2025 and could be looking for a spot to bounce back. He would fit in very well in left field.
The 29-year-old is very much a pull hitter and the Crawford Boxes in Daikin Park could help him return to his 30-plus home run ways.
He slashed .241/.336/.511 with 31 home runs just a year ago, having even close to that production in left field would make this team that much more deadly.
3B Alex Bregman
The Astros could have the chance to right a wrong and bring Bregman back after he inevitably opts out of his current deal with the Boston Red Sox.
He is currently injured, but has posted a slash line of .299/.385/.553 with 11 home runs in 51 games this season with healthy.
Bring him back and then put either him or Isaac Paredes at second base and the infield immediately becomes one of the best in the league.
