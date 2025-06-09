Four Players Houston Astros Could Potentially Trade For Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros are once again back in the driver's seat for the AL West and could now become buyers as the trade deadline gets closer.
Despite losing top players like Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman this offseason, the Astros could probably get by without adding anyone this summer.
Still, if they keep winning games, they should do everything they can to be in the best shape possible for a playoff run. Here are four names that could be fun to trade for:
Toronto Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman
Gausman has been super consistent for a long time, which is they type of proven arm that can come in handy come October.
The 34-year-old has been red-hot with a 3.38 ERA over his last seven games. He also has 45 strikeouts in 42.2 innings of work.
The Blue Jays aren't ready to write this season off, but Gausman would be an intriguing addition. He is under contract for this year and the next, both of which are years that he figures into the starting rotation.
Pittsburgh Pirates UTIL Isiah Kiner-Falefa
The market for Kiner-Falefa is starting to heat up and so is he. He would be a perfect utility option for any contending team and could fit in well with the current roster setup.
He has put together a better year at the plate than any of his years with the New York Yankees, slashing .304/.351/.381 right now.
His power has never really been what makes him tick, so the fact that he is getting on base makes up for it. Players at second base are have an OBP of just .275 this year for Houston.
Milwaukee Brewers RHP Jose Quintana
Quintana could be a much smaller investment than Gausman, and he has actually been better. The only knock against him would be that he has already suffered a left shoulder injury this year.
When healthy, though, he's been great. He's also bounced back from the injury well. Through eight starts, he has a 2.66 ERA. There are some concerning signs like a low strikeout rate and 4.36 FIP, but he's making just $4 million and has a been solid for the last few years.
Chicago White Sox OF Mike Tauchman
Tauchman has been red-hot since coming back towards the end of May. He has a .288/.415/.530 slash line over the last 19 games with three home runs and 10 RBI.
He's on just a $1.95 million deal for the rest of this year and has another season of arbitration next season.
His left-handed bat would be the perfect compliment to the current Astros lineup.