Former Astros GM James Click Reportedly Interviewed for New Front Office Job
The Houston Astros have a lot to figure out this offseason.
After being swept in the Wild Card round last year and then missing the playoffs altogether this season, all things were on the table this winter. And that included a potential dismissal of general manager Dana Brown. However, Astros owner Jim Crane decided to keep Brown in his position, giving him another offseason to try and get things back on track.
While Brown might be able to do that, there will always be some people out there who believe Crane made a major mistake by not working to keep former GM James Click in that role after Houston won their second World Series championship in 2022.
The deteriorating relationship between Crane and Click caused the former to offer the latter a one-year contract extension after that season, which was promptly turned down. But instead of getting another GM role right away, Click took a job as the vice president of baseball strategy with the Toronto Blue Jays, which is the current position he owns.
However, it seems like that could change in the near future.
James Click Reportedly Interviewed for Colorado Rockies Job
According to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic (subscription required), Click was one of three people who interviewed for the open front office role with the Colorado Rockies. The other two were Scott Sharp and Matt Forman, the assistant general managers of the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians, respectively.
She pointed out that it's not clear when that trio interviewed or what the timeline to get something finalized is for the Rockies, however, the former Astros GM seems to be a real possibility when it comes to getting this job since he's the most qualified candidate out of this group that reportedly interviewed.
While the other two have impressive histories with their respective teams, they also have never had general manager experience. It's unknown exactly what Colorado is looking for in this role besides hiring someone from outside their organization, but if they want someone with past experience leading a front office, then Click could be their guy.
If that does become the case, it will be interesting to see how he does in that job. Click had major success in Houston, but he also took over a franchise that was ready to win now. The Rockies aren't that, and he'll have to do much more to get them back to being competitive.
However, if he's able to accomplish that and gets Colorado into playoff contention, then this fanbase will likely be more frustrated with how Click's tenure with the Astros ended.