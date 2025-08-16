Former Astros Gold Glover Makes Appearance at Daikin Park
The Houston Astros continue to the battle it out with the Seattle Mariners for the top spot in the American League West standings as both teams are heading in opposite directions.
After dropping the start of their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park, the Astros now only lead the Mariners by half of a game following Seattle's comeback over the New York Mets.
Even though the Orioles sit at the bottom of the American League East standings, Houston is also dealing with some struggles of their own. Grappling with several players on the injured list, and now All-Star closer Josh Hader out of commission for approximately three weeks, the franchise is struggling to maintain their lead.
Unfortunately, the ongoing frustration doesn't end there. Jeremy Peña was out of Friday night's lineup due to illness, leaving the Astros with an even deeper dilemma. Although circumstances are quite tough right now for the franchise, smiles were beaming at the start of their matchup against Baltimore after a familiar face made an appearance on the field.
Roger Metzger Threw Out Friday's First Pitch
Throughout the 1970s, Roger Metzger stood as a prominent shortstop for Houston. Having played for the franchise from 1971-1978, he became widely associated with them. Although he spent a small amount of time playing for the Chicago Cubs, and later the San Francisco Giants, Houston became a home for Metzger.
In his career, he slashed .231/.291/.293. And in 1973, he became the first Astros shortstop to earn the prestigious Gold Glove Award — an incredible honor. It wasn't until 2021 that another shortstop for Houston received the award. Unsurprisingly, the recipient was Carlos Correa, followed by Jeremy Peña in 2023.
On Friday night, the Astros were fortunate to have Metzger join them for the ceremonial first pitch, stating on social media, "Back like he never left!"
Time will tell where Houston will stand once their series against Baltimore wraps up, but there is a lot at stake and very little room for error. Seattle isn't too far behind them in the standings, and they will stop at nothing to take No. 1.