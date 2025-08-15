Astros Reveal Injury Status To Josh Hader's Shoulder
The Houston Astros have suffered blow after blow on the injury front this year.
Just when it seems like they have gotten past those issues by getting a player back for the injured list, another player gets hurt and gets placed on the shelf.
The latest to go down was superstar closer Josh Hader.
In the midst of a dominant season, the left-hander was put on the IL for the first time in his career, shaking up the pitching staff once again that has been a revolving door in 2025 as the Astros try to navigate all the injuries that have plagued them.
There were major concerns regarding how much time Hader would miss since this is a shoulder injury at the midpoint of August.
Houston gave an update regarding exactly what the injury is and how long he might be out.
Hader Will Miss At Least Three Weeks
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Hader has been diagnosed with a "left shoulder capsule sprain" that will prevent him from throwing for "approximately three weeks."
After that, the timeline and next steps will be determined.
Based upon that, it's hard to believe the star closer will be back before the final games of the regular season.
That three-week timeline lands him at Sept. 5 if it's directly starting on Aug. 15.
With him likely needing to build back up his shoulder strength when he resumes throwing, that pushes his return date even further back assuming that there are no setbacks.
The good news is that the second opinion Hader got seems to have been positive, with him at least eyeing a return at some point in the regular season as Houston chases down yet another division title.