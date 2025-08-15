Astros Have Golden Opportunity to Add to AL West Lead Against Orioles
The Houston Astros are doing their best to stay at the top of American League West Division as the Seattle Mariners refuse to let off the throttle. If there was ever a time to widen the gap it is now.
The Baltimore Orioles have won just one series in August and are well under .500 when playing on the road this season, making them the perfect opponent for the Houston Astros in a series that starts on Friday at Daikin Park. Meanwhile, Seattle is on a brutal road trip against the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, who are locked in a duel to win the National League East.
The Astros hope they can take care of business at home against the Orioles as their chief competition to win the division must face two of the best teams in the National League on the road. This gives Houston a real opportunity to build on their lead in the division, which stands at 1.5 games going into Friday's action.
Probable Starting Pitchers
Houston's Framber Valdez has been one of the best pitchers in the American League and he is expected to take the mound on Friday. He is 11-5 this year with an ERA under 3.00. The Orioles are set to start Brandon Young who is 0-6 record with an ERA over 6.00. The Astros have a chance to pounce offensively and take an early lead.
Saturday's game will feature Baltimore left-hander Cade Povich against Houston right-hander Jason Alexander, which leads into the second start of the season for Houston's Cristian Javier in the series finale on Sunday.
He made his first start of the season on Monday, more than a year after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow. Baltimore's Dean Kremer is expected to start the finale for the Orioles.
Orioles on the Road vs. Astros at Home This Season
Baltimore has struggled all-around this season as they took a punch to the gut right off the bat with injuries and it has been a downward spiral ever since. Their offense sits in the bottom-five of multiple offensive categories when they are on the road, including OPS, batting average, slugging, on-base percentage, RBI and total hits. Their pitching staff hasn't fared much better with a 4.80 ERA. fifth-highest in baseball.
The Astros on the other hand are right in the middle between both their offense and their pitching staff, but with the return of Javier their starting pitching should gradually improve. This is time for the Astros to capitalize and get the ball rolling before they have to go on the road to take on the Detroit Tigers.