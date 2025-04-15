Former Astros Outfielder Looks Incredible to Start Japanese Career
The Houston Astros let an outfielder go after just one season last year and it looks like he has saved his baseball career by going overseas to Japan.
Trey Cabbage couldn't find his footing in MLB, so he signed with the Yomiuri Giants of NPB. They are based in Tokyo, making them one of the most popular teams in the league.
Cabbage could be on his way to stardom in a new country as he has gotten off to a red-hot start to his new career.
The 27-year-old is actually dealing with a thumb injury right now and will be massively missed in their lineup while he recovers.
Through his first 15 games for the Giants, he posted a .344/.385/.574 slash line with three home runs and two stolen bases.
He has made it look effortless at the plate, too. When he gets a hold of a ball, there is little doubt of it leaving the park.
Eight of his 21 hits have gone for extra-bases, bringing a great level of excitement to his debut stretch.
His strikeout issues are still there, but it is less of a problem when he is making contact like he is right now. If he is going to be ultra-aggressive, he needs to produce, which is what he is doing.
He has also been able to hit the ball to all parts of the field, which was an early strength of his in the minor leagues.
Should he keep this level of play up, perhaps he can earn himself another shot in MLB. He might be better off staying there and becoming a superstar, though.
It isn't super common that a player turns their career around overseas enough to come back and star in America, but it is not impossible. Most of the successful cases are pitchers.
Eric Thames could be an example to follow. Like Cabbage, he played two years in MLB before deciding to make a switch.
Thames posted a .350/.452/.721 slash line with 130 home runs over three years in the KBO. He spent the last few years of his professional career back in MLB where he was able to tear the seams off the ball.
He had a three-year stretch with the Milwaukee Brewers were he posted a .241/.325/.467 slash line with 72 home runs.
Cabbage certainly has the makeup to have a similar career path, if he keeps up his early success in Japan.
The Astros could absolutely use another outfielder with some pop, but will have to find a different source this year.