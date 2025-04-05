Four Outfielders Astros Could Trade for To Save Struggling Group
The Houston Astros entered the season with one glaring weakness and it has only started to get more alarming as the season goes on: the outfield.
It was clear that the Astros knew that they needed more help in the outfield, as they have pulled off some crazy moves already this season.
Future Hall of Fame second baseman Jose Altuve moved into the outfield for the first time. While he has actually been the best player on offense, the defensive fit still seems odd.
Bringing someone else in could allow him to move back into the infield. He isn't great with the glove there anymore, either, but it seems less jarring.
Top prospect Cam Smith also moved from third base to the outfield, his bigger struggles have been at the plate.
Jake Meyers is still the same player he has always been, which means another weak spot in the lineup.
While they could maybe make it through the regular season with this group, Houston adding another player near the deadline could end up saving them in the playoffs.
These are the top outfielders to watch once the trades start to come this season:
Luis Robert Jr.
The biggest name on the market will be the Chicago White Sox superstar.
Robert would be both an immediate upgrade and a longterm solution as he is under contract and team option control through the 2027 season.
He is underrated in the field for just how impactful his bat could be. This would be a massive investment that will cost multiple top prospects, but could be what keeps them afloat in the World Series race for a couple of years.
Starling Marte
The options immediately jump down a level of excitement from Robert, but they could still end up as solid options.
The New York Mets will likely try to move Marte as he is costing them a whopping $20.75 million. Splitting that contract could save the Astros a lot of prospect value in the trade.
Dating back to the start of last season, Marte has a .269/.332/.395 slash line. Nothing great, but could be a solid bat. Similar to the Jason Heyward addition last year.
Mike Yastrzemski
Yastzemski is the best mixture of production and value that the Astros would likely find on the market.
He is on an expiring contract as a platoon player for the San Francisco Giants. They could look to flip him at the deadline and give his at-bats to a younger player.
The 34-year-old has been a consistent players throughout his career with a .239/.323/.465 slash line and 114 OPS+. He has mid-teens to low-20s home run power.
Taylor Ward
Houston could dip into the division for some home run power down the stretch. The Los Angeles Angels are rebuilding and Ward could get them a solid return with another year of team control after this one.
He had a .260/.339/.441 slash line in the three years before this one, with an average of 21 home runs and a 117 OPS+.
That is about as good of a talent as a team can find on the market come deadline time.