Former Astros Star Hits Free Agency After Brewers Roster Move
If the Houston Astros want to revisit the past, starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel is now available.
The 36-year-old left-hander opted for free agency on Wednesday, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, after the Milwaukee Brewers designated him for assignment on Sunday.
With that, Keuchel can now sign with any team. It’s not clear if anyone, including Houston, wants him at this point.
Milwaukee was the fifth organization he signed with since he was designated for assignment and released by the Chicago White Sox in May of 2022. He has tried his hand with Arizona, Texas, Minnesota, Seattle and Milwaukee in the ensuing two years, signing with each team on minor-league deals.
Except for Seattle, Keuchel made it to the Majors for at least a few starts before he was designated for assignment.
Milwaukee traded for Keuchel from the Seattle Mariners on June 25 in a cash deal. At the time, the Brewers were dealing with some starting pitching injuries and needed the depth. He made four starts and helped keep the Brewers in the lead in the NL Central.
He didn’t factor in a decision, as he pitched 16.2 innings, struck out 11 and walked eight. Probably most troubling was that batters hit .329 against him.
Little has gone right for Keuchel since he suffered a back injury in Chicago with the White Sox in 2021. In 2020, he signed a three-year, $55 million deal with the team and in 2022 his performance fell sharply, as he had a 7.88 ERA in eight starts.
When the pandemic shortened 2020 season he was 6-2 with a 1.99 ERA.
He showed a flash of the old form with Minnesota in 2023, where he pitched 6 1/3 perfect innings in a start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 20.
Keuchel broke in with Houston in 2012 after he was selected by the Astros in the seventh round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Arkansas.
Once he reached the Majors, he quickly became an integral part of the Astros’ rebuild, which led to its first World Series title in 2017.
His Cy Young season in 2015 saw him go 20-8 for Houston with a 2.48 ERA, as he led the American League win in wins, shutouts, innings pitched and WHIP. He also struck out 216. He also finished fifth in AL MVP voting.
With Houston he went 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA. The two-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner has a career record of 103-92 with a 4.04 ERA.