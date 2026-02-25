Astros Will Be Using Key Starters for Upcoming Spring Training Games

The Houston Astros still have a questionable starting rotation, but much of that doubt stems from their 2025 season. However, it's not like the Astros aren't equipped with reliable arms; they're simply going to take a significant amount of proving.

During this offseason, they acquired free-agent starters Tatsuya Imai and Ryan Weiss, along with sealing a three-team trade deal to acquire Mike Burrows. Along with their new faces, Houston was able to retain some key names, including those of Hunter Brown, Spencer Arrighetti and Lance McCullers Jr.

Among this group, one free agent and one returning veteran will be starting in spring training matchups this week.

Astros Gear Up for Exciting Week

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Imai will be starting on the mound on Thursday when Houston faces a rematch with the New York Mets. During the game, Carlos Correa and Christian Walker will be making their spring training debuts.

Imai has been impressing fans and teammates right off the bat this spring, with his flamethrowing arm. This is incredibly encouraging for what's to come during his approaching 2026 campaign.

McTaggart also reports that on Friday, McCullers will be starting against the Washington Nationals, while Jose Altuve makes his spring training debut.

Some Astros schedule updates:



- Imai will start tomorrow vs. Mets, with Correa and Walker making spring debuts.



- McCullers will start Friday against Nationals, with Altuve making his spring debut. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 25, 2026

Will McCullers Bounce Back?

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Over the years, McCullers has become quite familiar with the injured list, but his last campaign, in particular, was frustrating. He took several trips to the IL, causing him to miss a great deal of games.

Now 32 years old, the right-hander is looking to bounce back this year, but it's unclear how likely this is to happen. Bottom line, his performance this spring will be telling.

As McTaggart reported last week, McCullers stated, "When you're hurt, and you're dealing with something, and you're also not crisp, you're having to manage a workload in between your bullpens and in between your starts, you can't work on things. You're repeating the cycling of, 'I'm never going to climb out of this hole...'"

McCullers has certainly had a rough go in recent years, so it will be interesting to see how he handles himself this season. He has the potential to make a comeback, but the primary concern is whether he will be able to overcome his persistent injury bug.

But that's how the story goes for Houston—injuries will either make or break a ballclub, and last year, it knocked them down. Will this season be any different?