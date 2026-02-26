Astros Announce Player Updates Regarding Spring Training Matchups

The Houston Astros just pulled off a 4-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. So far in spring training, the Astros have appeared in four matchups, drawing a total of 36 walks.

Houston's most pressing matters will be to maintain consistency, fend off looming injuries and patience. The ballclub struggled immensely last year, so any improvements should be warmly welcomed.

Now having four games under their belt, the Astros have announced a few player updates that are likely to impact their upcoming matchups.

Houston’s Updates From Camp

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the Astros have five key updates, one of which involves Spencer Arrighetti, who will be following Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound come Friday, when they face the Washington Nationals.

Once Saturday rolls around, Houston will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Mike Burrows will start on the mound. The right-hander was acquired back in December in a three-team trade package. During his 2025 campaign with the Pirates, he logged a 3.94 ERA and 97 strikeouts across 96.0 innings pitched through 23 games, 19 of which he started.

As for Yordan Alvarez, McTaggart reports that he will be making his spring training debut next week, but the exact date remains unclear at the time of this writing.

Some morning updates from Astros camp:



- Lucas Spence (neck) was scratched from lineup today.

- Arrighetti will follow McCullers on mound tomorrow.

- Burrows will start Saturday vs. Pirates.

- Alvarez will make spring debut next week.

- Hader played catch off mound yesterday. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 26, 2026

Injury Updates

Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As further noted, 31-year-old Josh Hader played catch off the mound on Wednesday, but his expected return hasn't been announced yet. In early February, he complained of biceps soreness during a bullpen session and was listed as having left biceps tendinitis. Hader has a history of injury so such soreness could be cause for concern.

Last year, he missed a significant amount of time after landing on the injured list. By the end of his campaign, he recorded a 2.05 ERA and 76 strikeouts across 52.2 innings pitched through 48 games.

The final update involves Lucas Spence, who has now been scratched from Thursday's lineup due to a neck injury, although the extent of the injury is unknown.

As always, watching players grapple with injuries in the Major Leagues is less than ideal, but it's the nature of playing professional baseball. Houston, in particular, dealt with what seemed to be an endless line of injuries last year, so the franchise is hoping to leave its grim history in the past.

The Astros next spring training matchup is scheduled for Thursday at 1:05 p.m. against the New York Mets.