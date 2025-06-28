Former Astros Top Prospect Forrest Whitley Gets DFA'd by Rays
The writing was on the wall that the Houston Astros and Forrest Whitley might go their separate ways at some point this season, with his injuries piling up to the point where they could no longer keep relying on him to be part of their roster.
When the right-hander didn't quite deliver as expected when he was healthy, the Astros finally cut ties with their former top prospect, designating him for assignment and eventually trading him to the Tampa Bay Rays on June 13.
More News: Could This Type of Deal Convince Astros Star To Sign Long-Term Contract?
Known for their development, especially when it comes to pitchers, there was some hope that Whitley might be able to reach his ceiling with that organization.
However, that wasn't close to happening.
The Rays announced on Saturday they have designated Whitley for assignment, recalling Joe Rock from their Triple-A affiliate as the corresponding roster move.
More News: Houston Astros Depth, Talent Helps Boost Their First-Half Season Grades
Houston's former young star now has an even murkier future.
When the Astros traded him to Tampa Bay, he was still seen as someone who might have just needed a change of scenery to get things back on track. However, after giving up eight earned runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched across his five appearances, there are real questions about the 27-year-old's viability.
It's hard to imagine another team would trade for him based on what he's done this season.
More News: Astros Skipper Says Lance McCullers Jr. Could Return Saturday
Because of that, he'll either get claimed off waivers or get outrighted to the Ray's Triple-A affiliate unless he elects to become a free agent.
Either way, it seems like Whitley will be pitching in the minors following this DFA, and based on what he's done in 2025, his career is in peril.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.