Former Astros Top Prospect Lands Contract With National League Contender
A former Houston Astros major contributor has landed with a new team.
According to an announcement directly from the team, the New York Mets have signed first baseman Jon Singleton to a minor league deal and he will report to Triple-A Syracuse.
In the same announcement, the Mets also revealed they signed Niko Goodrum - who played 15 games for the Astros back in 2022 - to a minor league deal as well.
While Goodrum's run with Houston was no more than a cup of coffee, Singleton had played in 258 games during his Astros career over two separate stints including 119 of them in 2024 at first base.
Slashing .234/.321/.386 with 13 home runs and 42 for Houston this past season, Singleton was not horrible by any means but he was a hole in the lineup at a spot normally reserved for some of the best hitters in the sport.
After the team placed him on waivers just before Opening Day when he was told he was not going to make the roster, they released him outright once he cleared waivers.
Inconsistency from Singleton and the position as a whole was a huge catalyst in them deciding to go out and spend the money required to land Christian Walker, a move they hope will end up paying dividends.
Singleton is likely to at least find his way into the New York lineup at some point this season and fill in for injury, though Goodrum likely has an uphill battle towards making that happen.
Over the course of his Astros career, Singleton slashed .202/.305/.355 with 29 home runs and 102 RBI.
While he was far from a superstar, Houston fans will surely follow the remainder of his career closely to see if he can climb back up to the Major Leagues.