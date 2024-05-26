Former Houston Astros All-Star Placed On Toronto Blue Jays Trade Block
The Toronto Blue Jays will have all eyes trained on them at this season's MLB trade deadline. Many MLB executives expect the Blue Jays to be sellers this season after starting the year 23-28 and sitting dead last in the American League East race.
There is also the issue of their bloated roster that is top heavy and full of stars but lack the depth and talent around the margins to be much of a threat. Hence the reason why they may be willing to part with some of the biggest names in the organization if it means getting a jumpstart on a restart.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, one name that could be on the trade block is former Houston Astros All-Star George Springer.
"The Toronto Blue Jays are the team buyers are keeping their eye on at the trade deadline knowing they could move first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette, DH Justin Turner, outfielders George Springer and Kevin Kiermaier, closer Jordan Romano and starters Yusei Kikuchi and Chris Bassitt," writes Nightengale.
That is basically everyone that has some type of trade value. But Springer, the four-time All-Star, three of which came with the Astros, may have the least amount of value with his 56 OPS+ in his age-34 season.
It's hard not to notice Springer's precipitous drop-off in production since joining the Blue Jays as a free agent in 2021. He is still seen as an elite defender but all of his offensive metrics have taken a nosedive.
And while Springer may be available, there is almost no chance that Houston would entertain the idea of acquiring him at the MLB trade deadline, even if they could use help in centerfield.