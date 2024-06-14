Former Houston Astros GM's Wife Celebrates Team's Recent Downfall
The Houston Astros got a day off after a disappointing end to their series against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
It's been an interesting year for the Astros as nothing has gone as planned.
From terrible injury luck, to poor play, to not being able to piece together long stretches of wins, this does not look like the same team who has made seven straight American League Championship Series and was one victory away from another World Series appearance.
There are real questions about if Houston will be able to get things figured out under first-year manager Joe Espada to the point where they are constantly discussed as potential sell candidates.
But it sounds like there is one person who isn't upset with how this season has gone for the Astros.
The wife of Houston's former general manager Jeff Luhnow posted on her social media account in response to a question about what is going wrong for this franchise by saying, "Simple answer: Jim Crane fired Jeff Luhnow. Karma sucks."
Gina Luhnow was there with her husband following being hired by owner Jim Crane to become the team's GM following Crane's purchase of the franchise in 2011.
After years of a prolonged rebuild, it was under Luhnow's leadership that Houston was able to draft their franchise cornerstones which helped the team win their first ever World Series championship in 2017 and begin their AL-record setting run of consecutive ALCS appearances.
But in 2020, the general manager was fired after their sign-stealing scandal was uncovered.
Despite denying all knowledge in the matter, Crane still decided to dismiss him and manager AJ Hinch, releasing a statement saying, "Neither of them started this but neither of them did anything about it."
It seems like Gina still isn't thrilled with how her husband's tenure ended as she wasn't done posting her thoughts on social media.
When a fan pointed out the Astros won a championship after he had been dismissed, she shot back saying, "Who do you think set them up for years of success? The well finally ran dry and there's no one there to tell them how to fill it back up. No offense," with a winking emoji at the end.
She seems to have a point right now.
Houston has continuously shipped out their top prospects in search of another World Series title, and while it worked for them in 2022, it has resulted in them having what is considered the worst farm system in all of baseball.
Their current general manager, Dana Brown, was seemingly hired to fix these issues based on his background in scouting, but there are some questions if he is actually the sole person calling the shots for this franchise.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the Astros look in the future with a few of their superstar players scheduled to hit free agency in the coming years.