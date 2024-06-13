Worrying Signals That Houston Astros GM Actually Doesn't Run This Team
The Houston Astros continue to struggle this year.
After dropping their road series against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, they are now 8.5 games back from first place in the AL West and 5.5 out of the third Wild Card spot.
Based on how quickly things can turn in a baseball season, the Astros likely aren't going to throw in the towel when their championship-ready roster is still within striking distance of getting into the playoffs.
General manager Dana Brown has said as much, being borderline stubborn about the fact they will not become sellers at the trade deadline.
But, with July 30 around the corner, there are some worrisome signs he might not have complete say over the operations of this team.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic dove into things on this front.
He pointed out the fact that special advisor to owner Jim Crane, Reggie Jackson, answered questions about why Houston didn't sign Blake Snell by saying there are "four or five people that make the decisions."
That wasn't a huge red flag at the time, but Rome also noted that Jackson's "presence around the club has increased in recent weeks," something which should raise some eyebrows.
Others who he mentioned among that group of "four or five" are franchise legends Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell.
That's even before discussing Crane, who has been a hands on owner and even handed out his own contracts during the time the Astros didn't have a formal GM.
When taking into account what Brown has been saying regarding their approach heading into the trade deadline, it's safe to assume he isn't the only one with a say in how this organization will approach things.
Brown comes from a scouting background and an organization in the Atlanta Braves who have developed their homegrown talent into stars, something Houston did before they entered this championship window and started shipping out top prospects.
At the time, Brown's hiring was seen as a decision to get the Astros back on track when it comes to building a strong pipeline, so if this team is out of the running for a playoff spot by the time July 30 hits, then he would probably prefer to sell off pieces and get future assets in return.
It should be pointed out that this is just speculation.
Brown could be on the complete same page as everyone within the organization and those who are part of the group who makes decisions.
They all might feel this is still a time for them to be aggressive and become buyers to chase another World Series title.
However, Rome also points out the elephant in the room.
"... it's worth wondering if Brown has full autonomy to run the trade deadline as he sees fit. Crane inserted himself heavily during the past two deadlines ... Expecting Crane to take a complete hands-off approach is unlikely," he writes.
If that's the case, then Houston will almost certainly be buyers.