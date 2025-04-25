Former Houston Astros Relief Pitcher Reportedly Signs With New York Mets
As the Houston Astros start to build some momentum, a former relief pitcher from their World Series team has signed with an emerging power in the National League.
Despite a slow start to the year, the Astros are starting to heat up a bit. After winning five of six against some talented teams, Houston finds themselves over the .500 mark and right back in the mix in the American League West.
Fortunately, even though the offense is still underperforming a bit, their pitching staff has been excellent of late.
The Astros are no strangers to having good pitching, relying on the staff to help them win the World Series in the last decade.
Furthermore, a member of their 2021 World Series team has reportedly agreed to a deal with the New York Mets.
Brooks Raley was with Houston in the second half of the 2020 season and a full season in 2021.
With the Astros overall, he totaled a 4.57 ERA in 75 appearances.
While the numbers weren’t great, he pitched in the postseason both years with Houston, finding a bit more success in the 2020 campaign.
Now, he will be rejoining the Mets after pitching well for them the last two years. The southpaw has done well in New York, totaling a 2.48 ERA in the last two campaigns.
Fortunately for Houston, the Astros bullpen has been superb this season. Josh Hader has found his dominant form, leading a talented unit.
Now, the franchise will be hoping that the offense can start to pick it up a bit to match the production of what the pitching staff has done.