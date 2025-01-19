Former Houston Astros Star Alex Bregman Still Seen as Top Fit for Boston Red Sox
Former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is still searching for his new home for the 2025 MLB season and beyond.
The Gold Glove winner was offered a six-year, $156 million contract by the Astros earlier this offseason but the All-Star turned it down as he is reportedly looking for a deal that extends beyond the six year mark.
For months Bregman has been rumored to join multiple teams out of free agency such as the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox. MLB insider Mark Feinsand has said all of those teams still remain in the mix for Bregman's services.
The Cubs have Matt Shaw who is currently slated to start the season at third on the heels of Chicago claiming that third base will be addressed internally at their recent fan event, an answer that garnered boos from the crowd of fans.
The Tigers make sense considering manager A.J. Hinch has familiarity with Bregman during their epic run before their cheating scandal saw Hinch relieved and banned from baseball for a year. Detroit is a young and up and coming team that could use another bat and veteran presence on the diamond.
The Mets also feel like a solid landing spot for Bregman as talks between them and first baseman Pete Alonso have apparently stalled. Alonso was their first option but the team has made it known that they would pivot to Bregman if a deal with Alonso could not get done. New York is wanting to make a huge splash in free agency and Bregman might be the one to get it done.
Finally, the Red Sox are still in the mix and they appear to be the best fit. Boston has Rafael Devers at third currently, so an addition of Bregman would likely mean that Bregman would end up at second base. A reality he hasn't shown disinterest in if the right opportunity arises.
The Red Sox are in a similar position as the Tigers and the could use another bat in the lineup as they try to track down the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.
It seems like only a matter of time for Bregman to sign a new deal, but the seven-plus years on the contract length appears to be the hold up for many MLB teams interested in adding him.