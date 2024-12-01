Inside the Astros

Former Houston Astros Star Listed As Someone With Worst MLB Contract

One of the former Houston Astros stars is viewed as someone who has one of the worst contracts in the MLB.

Brad Wakai

Sep 23, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) in the dugout during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre
Sep 23, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) in the dugout during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros are dealing with a situation that has become fairly common for them over the past few years.

After multiple star prospects turned into star players throughout this dynastic run, it was only a matter of time before their contracts were up and other teams around the league would be knocking on their door to sign them.

While plenty of organizations would have ponied up the money to keep them as part of the roster, especially if they were key members of World Series winning teams, the Astros didn't take that route.

Instead, they let the trio of Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Carlos Correa all depart as free agents, signing megadeals with other Major League Baseball teams.

Houston was still able to maintain their stranglehold on the American League despite those decisions, making it to an AL-record seven straight American League Championship Series with one World Series championship added on top.

That's why it wouldn't be shocking to see the Astros let Alex Bregman also walk in free agency, especially after they offered him a contract that seems to be far apart on what the star third baseman is looking for this winter.

It's hard to argue with how Houston has operated, though.

Despite constantly being listed at the bottom of farm system rankings, they have found contributors in their pipeline seemingly every year and could be willing to do that again if they don't want to meet the asking price of Bregman.

When taking a look at some of the worst contracts around Major League Baseball, the Astros have to feel vindicated after taking heat for letting Springer leave as Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report highlighted the two years and $48.3 million remaining as one that fits into this category.

Springer was a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner during his time in Houston, but after signing the six-year, $150 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the 2021 season, he's only been selected to the Midsummer Classic once.

In addition, his slash line has cratered from .270/.361/.491 to .251/.328/.436 with the Blue Jays, while also seeing his OPS+ go from 131 to 113.

That's not quite what Toronto thought they were getting when they inked him to this deal, and even though he is still one of the better players at his position, he's not the premier outfielder he once was.

Maybe that plays a role in how the front office views Bregman.

Springer left at roughly the same age that Bregman currently is, so perhaps Houston is looking at what has transpired with Springer after he left as a warning sign on what could happen to their star third baseman.

Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

