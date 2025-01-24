Former Houston Astros Star Prospect Signs With Division Rival Los Angeles Angels
After an early exit in the 2024 playoffs, which came after a sluggish start to the regular season, the dyanstic Houston Astros could be seeing their dominance come to an end.
The organization has come a long way since its bottom-dweller era in the early 2010s, which saw the team consistently at the bottom of the table for MLB, though they were building a farm system that was matched by few.
It eventually helped lead to the dynasty, seeing the Astros win two World Series Championships and play in seven consecutive American League Championship Series matchups.
One prospect who failed to find his footing at the Major League level in Houston is now taking his talents to a divisional rival in the Los Angeles Angels.
Per MLB insider Robert Murray, the Angels have signed utility man J.D. Davis to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.
Davis made his Major League debut with the Astros in 2017 and spent part of two seasons with the club.
In that time, he batted .193/.260/.321 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and a 59 OPS+ across 181 plate appearances in 66 games.
Now a veteran, Davis has performed much better in the years since. He now sports a career line of .257/.340/.425 with 72 home runs, 221 RBI, and a 111 OPS+ across 2,142 plate appearances in 640 games.
The Angels will be Davis's sixth team in MLB, and third in the American League West.
They join Houston and the Athletics as the teams within the division. The New York Mets, New York Yankees, and San Francisco Giants round out the group.