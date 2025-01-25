Former Houston Astros Star Reveals Hall of Fame Team Decision
Billy Wagner pitched for five different teams during his Major League career, including the Houston Astros. However, he can only represent one of them when he gets inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in July.
When Hall of Famers played for multiple teams, they usually pick the team they played for the longest or had their best seasons with.
Not surprisingly, that's what Wagner is going to do. After spending nine of his 16 MLB seasons with the Astros (who also drafted and developed him), he's decided to be enshrined as a member of their organization.
In a recent interview with MLB Network, the former left-handed reliever explained why he'll be wearing a Houston cap on his Hall of Fame plaque.
Wagner, who was drafted by the Astros in the first round of the 1993 MLB Draft and spent his first nine seasons in Houston, cited his strong connection to the organization. He also noted that his children were born while he was with the Astros, who supported his growing family at the time.
The 53-year-old will become just the third player to represent Houston in the Hall of Fame, joining former Astros teammates Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio.
While Wagner also pitched for the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox, most baseball fans probably remember him for his time with Houston. He spent more than half his career there, emerging as one of the best relievers in baseball during the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Three of Wagner's seven All-Star selections came with the Astros -- his most with any team. He also racked up 225 of his 422 career saves with Houston and pitched 504 1/3 of his 903 career innings there.
Wagner helped lead the Astros to four playoff appearances and was one of the best pitchers in franchise history, so it's fitting that he'll honor Houston in Cooperstown this summer.