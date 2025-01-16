Former Houston Astros World Series Catcher Lands Minor League Deal With Padres
A former Houston Astros World Series champion will be playing for a new team during the 2025 season.
Martín Maldonado, who spent parts of six total seasons with the Astros over two different stints between 2018-2024, and four consecutive full campaigns from 2020-2023, has signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres which includes a non-roster invite to spring training.
The news was first reported by Dennis Lin of The Athletic.
Maldonado spent this past season with the Chicago White Sox on a one-year deal worth just over $4 million, but struggled mightily on offense. After 48 games played with the White Sox and posting a batting average of just .119, a sub-.200 on-base percentage, and a .403 OPS, he was designated for assignment and later released by the team in July of 2024.
Though he was never a strong hitter with Houston, or any team he's played on during his career, Maldonado's 2024 season was a particularly painful struggle at the plate that his defense could not make up for.
He has not posted a batting average .200 since the 2020 season with the Astros, a year that was shortened due to COVID.
Always known as a defensive catcher, Maldonado won a Gold Glove with the Los Angeles Angels in the 2017 season, a year which ironically was also one of the best offensive seasons of his 14-year MLB career.
Over a total of 469 games with Houston, he hit for a .191 batting average, a .623 OPS, a .273 on-base percentage, and a .350 slugging percentage with 58 home runs and 163 RBI while being a key part of the 2022 World Series team both on defense and in the clubhouse.
Offensively, while Maldonado is not remembered supremely fondly by the fan base, it's worth noting he was at his best when the lights were brightest.
Across 14 World Series games played from both 2019 and 2022, Maldonado had a .231 batting average with nine hits, a home run, and six RBI.
Offering a steadying presence behind the plate and always regarded as a great guy to have around the clubhouse, he undoubtedly made contributions which led to two American League pennants and a World Series championship.
Now, at 38 years old, getting his career back on track on a minor league deal with the Padres feels unlikely, but surely Astros fans will be interested to follow whether or not he's able to secure another roster spot.