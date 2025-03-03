Former Houston Astros World Series Hero Signs Deal With Atlanta Braves
A former Houston Astros reliever has inked a deal with an old National League foe.
As first reported by Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta Braves have signed right-hander Hector Neris to a minor league deal which included an invitation to camp as a non-roster invitee. According to Toscano, Neris is in camp Monday with the Braves.
Neris had two separate stints with the Astros, the first being much more successful than the second. After signing a lucrative two-year contract with Houston coming off eight seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Neris had a very solid 2022 for the Astros and pitched to a 3.72 ERA over 70 appearances and 65.1 innings pitched with a career-best WHIP of 1.010.
In the playoffs he was dominant, helping Houston to a World Series title while giving up just two hits and one run in his six innings pitched en route to a 2-0 record with nine strikeouts.
Neris followed that up with what was the best regular season of his career in 2023, throwing a blazing 1.71 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 68.1 innings.
Eventually making his way back to the Astros after being released by the Chicago Cubs this past year, Neris pitched to a 4.70 ERA in 16 appearances down the stretch for Houston and wound up electing free agency this offseason.
Now 35 years old, Neris will try to make a big league roster once again, this time for Atlanta, as his career starts to wind down.
He will always be remembered fondly by Astros fans for helping the team as a critical piece to a championship.