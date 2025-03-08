Former Houston Astros World Series Hero Signs Deal With American League Rival
A former Houston Astros pitcher has a new home.
As first reported by Ari Alexander of KPRC 2, right-hander José Urquidy - who the Astros outrighted back in November - has agreed to terms on a Major League contract with the Detroit Tigers. The deal was revealed by Detroit's PR department to be for one-year and $1 million, but also contains a $4 million incentive-heavy club option for the 2026 season.
Most of the reason Urquidy is no longer with the Astros is the fact he had Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career back in June and is likely to miss a large chunk of the 2025 season after missing all of the 2024 season as well.
For the Tigers, the contract is likely more about 2026 than it is about 2025, but the team who ended Houston's run of seven consecutive ALCS appearances is likely also hopeful to be able to get something out of Urquidy down the stretch this year.
Urquidy has to this point spent his entire Major League career with the Astros and made his Big League debut back in 2019.
For his Houston career, he had a 3.98 ERA in 79 appearances and over 400 innings with a record of 27-16. He will be most remembered by Astros fans however for his performances on the team's biggest stages.
Having pitched in three World Series including the 2022 victory, Urquidy was at his best in the Fall Classic. In five appearances and 14.2 World Series innings, Urquidy had a 1.23 ERA with 15 strikeouts.
Though it stings to now see him pitch somewhere else, Houston will likely follow the rest of the 29-year-old's career closely with him now moving on elsewhere.