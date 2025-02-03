Former Houston Astros World Series-Winning Coach Passes Away at 72 Years Old
The Houston Astros have been one of baseball's best teams over the last decade.
That all began when they won the franchise's first-ever World Series championship in 2017, the aftermath of them bottoming out as one of Major League Baseball's worst teams ever from 2011-13.
Someone who was a huge part of the Astros winning that first title was first base coach Rich Dauer.
In sad news, the Baltimore Orioles announced he has passed away at the age of 72.
The starting second baseman on the Orioles' 1983 World Series-winning team got into coaching almost immediately upon his retirement in 1985, becoming the manager of an affiliate team in 1987 and beginning his journey on Major League staffs in 1990.
During his coaching career is where he met A.J. Hinch.
Dauer was the third base coach of the Kansas City Royals in 2001 when Hinch was the catcher of the team, a relationship that resulted in the future Astros skipper hiring Dauer to his staff in 2015.
And three years later, they achieved franchise history together.
Dauer also had a scary incident at the championship parade when he suffered a medical emergency, something that resulted in staff, coaches and EMT personnel saving his life. Thankfully, quick actions by everyone allowed him to survive the undiagnosed acute subdural hematoma.
He returned to Houston's ballpark for the home opener in 2018 to throw out the first pitch on the same day the championship banner was unveiled.
Dauer spent his entire 10-year playing career in Baltimore, and while he never was selected to an All-Star Game or won an award of any kind, he was a crucial piece of helping them win their third-ever World Series championship and was inducted to their Hall of Fame.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.