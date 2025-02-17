Former MLB Executive Highlights Dire Nature of Houston Astros Outfield
This offseason featured some major changes for the Houston Astros, who either traded or lost four players from their 2022 World Series-winning team.
Star right fielder Kyle Tucker and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly were both dealt to the Chicago Cubs in separate deals.
Future Hall of Fame starting pitcher Justin Verlander signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. Star third baseman Alex Bregman moved on as well, signing a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox in free agency.
Starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who was stellar down the stretch of 2024 after being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays, also left in free agency, signing with the Los Angeles Angels.
That is a lot of talent for one team to lose in a single winter, but they did add some players to the mix as well.
In the Tucker trade, the Astros acquired Isaac Paredes, who will slide right into Bregman’s spot at third base. Christian Walker was signed to address their glaring need at first base, as the infield is now set.
The situation in the outfield, however, is dire.
It was already a weakness entering the offseason when Tucker was still on the roster; without him, they likely have the weakest starting outfield trio in baseball.
“When was the last time you saw a regular lineup where all three outfielders were expected to hit seventh, eighth and ninth? I don’t remember one, but that’s where the combination of Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers, Ben Gamel and Taylor Trammell, in some order, are expected to land on Opening Day,” wrote Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
Despite their shortcomings in the grass, the former MLB executive still views Houston pretty highly with spring training getting underway.
He placed them at No. 11 in his power rankings ahead of the exhibition season, with only four American League teams ahead of them; the New York Yankees (No. 2), Texas Rangers (No. 4), Red Sox (No. 8) and Baltimore Orioles (No. 9).
It may not aid them out of the gates on Opening Day, but the Astros can rest a little easier knowing that help will arrive soon from the minor leagues.
Cam Smith, the organization’s No. 1 prospect who was the centerpiece of the return package from the Cubs, is expected to play left field this spring in preparation for a promotion.
The team’s second-best prospect, Jacob Melton, is also an outfielder.
Their development this spring will be worth keeping an eye on because the team needs help in the grass.
It will be interesting to see if the team follows through on the rumors of Jose Altuve playing some left field or if that was only a contingency plan had Bregman returned.
Whatever the franchise decides to do, they need to shore things up in the outfield if they wish to remain contenders in the AL.