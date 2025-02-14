Houston Astros Optimistic Top Prospect Will Be Contributing in Majors Soon
This offseason was a mixed bag for the Houston Astros, who made some nice additions to the team but also suffered some massive losses.
Star third baseman Alex Bregman officially departed, signing a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. He was one of four players from their most recent World Series-winning team in 2022 to move on this offseason.
Justin Verlander signed with the San Francisco Giants and right fielder Kyle Tucker and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly were both traded to the Chicago Cubs in separate deals.
Some holes on the roster already needed to be addressed entering the winter, such as first base, but that is a lot of talent that the team has to figure out how to replace.
Christian Walker was their big addition in free agency as he will handle first base. Replacing Bregman at third will be Isaac Paredes, who was acquired as part of the return package from the Cubs for Tucker.
But, the centerpiece of that blockbuster trade was prospect Cam Smith, who instantly became No. 1 in the team’s farm system.
A first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, he is someone that the team is very high on.
He could very well be the long-term replacement for Bregman at the hot corner, but the team could have different plans for him in the near future.
General manager Dana Brown is not afraid to move prospects through their minor league system quickly. Smith could be the next example of that.
“...the Astros believe Smith is close to being able to contribute in the majors. With Isaac Paredes at third base, Smith will most likely end up in left field for Houston,” wrote Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
Knowing that a promotion could not only be on the horizon, but a shot to play regularly could be awaiting the Florida State product soon, Bowden has placed him on his Top 30 list of rookie of the year candidates to watch in spring training this year, coming in at No. 18.
He made an immediate impact after the Cubs selected him No. 14 overall last year, playing 15 games in Single-A before being promoted to High-A.
Twelve of those games were played at that level before Chicago promoted him to Double-A, where he appeared in five games to close out the year.
His production was very promising, as he had a slash line of .313/.396/.609 with seven home runs, five doubles and four triples with 24 RBI in only 115 at-bats.
How he handles spring training against upper-echelon competition could determine what level he starts the season at.
Making the Opening Day roster with only 20 plate appearances in Double-A and none above that level would certainly be a surprise. If he proves he can handle left field adequately and continues producing at the plate, it won’t be long until he is in the Major Leagues.