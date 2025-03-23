Former MLB Executive Projects Astros Top Prospect To Make Opening Day Roster
The Houston Astros took a major swing this offseason when they traded star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs for a package consisting of infielder Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and top prospect third baseman Cam Smith.
A few months later, it looks like the Astros are on the verge of another massive gamble.
Former MLB executive and current insider at CBS Sports and The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported on X on Sunday that though it is not official yet, he believes that Smith will not only make Houston's Opening Day roster, but will do so as its starting right fielder.
If that turns out to be the case, it will be an extremely unconventional outfield for the Astros in 2025, as longtime second baseman Jose Altuve is preparing to play the majority of the season in left field.
Altuve has struggled defensively in the outfield in spring training, and adding another converted infielder to the other corner would represent a huge risk.
But Houston has the luxury of having two outstanding defensive outfielders on the roster in Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers. One will patrol center, and the other will be available as a late-game defensive substitution.
Smith has forced the Astros' hand with a scorching hot spring training performance at the plate.
The No. 14 overall pick from last June's MLB draft out of Florida State, Smith posted a triple slash line of .371/.450/.771 while clubbing four home runs and driving in 11.
At the time of the trade, Smith was seen as a good get for Houston, but if he steps in and immediately takes Tucker's old position while excelling in the batter's box, the deal will be a slam-dunk win for the Astros.