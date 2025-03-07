Former MLB Executive Reveals Best Move Houston Astros Made This Offseason
This past offseason was incredibly busy for the Houston Astros, as it marked the end of an era.
Third baseman Alex Bregman departed in free agency, signing a deal with the Boston Red Sox, and right fielder Kyle Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs, marking two more homegrown stars leaving town after helping the franchise win a title.
On the mound, relief pitcher Ryan Pressly was traded to the Cubs in a separate deal. Starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi both departed in free agency as well.
That is a lot of talent for one team to lose in an offseason, so replacing all of that production will not be easy.
But, the front office did the best they could to fill all of those gaps.
The return package from Chicago will help, as Isaac Paredes will slide into Bregman’s spot at third base. Hayden Wesneski is a versatile pitcher who can be in the rotation or work out of the bullpen.
Cam Smith, a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft, was the crown jewel of the return package and could be in the Major Leagues this year helping out at the hot corner or right field to offset Tucker’s loss.
Another addition they made was signing Christian Walker away from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
That move, in the opinion of Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), was the best move the team made this winter.
First base was a black hole in the team’s lineup in 2024.
The Jose Abreu signing made ahead of the 2023 season was a disaster. The former MVP saw his production fall off a cliff and he was released last year after producing a -1.7 WAR with a .124/.167/.195 slash line across 120 plate appearances.
Jon Singleton was better as his replacement, but was still below league average in several areas.
The team is hoping to receive a significant upgrade with Walker, who is a legitimate two-way player.
He will provide a much-needed power boost to the lineup to help offset Bregman and Tucker no longer being in the mix, averaging 32 home runs per year over the last three seasons.
His OPS has been at least .803 each campaign over that span with an OPS+ of at least 121.
Those are very strong power numbers, but the best skill that he brings to the table is elite defense at first base.
Walker has won the Gold Glove Award three years running and has shown no signs of slowing down in that regard, providing a solid floor should his power numbers regress over the length of his contract.