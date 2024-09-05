Former Two-Time Houston Astros World Series Champion Predicted to Retire
The Houston Astros have seen a lot of change over the past few years. Whether that's letting some of their top players walk or some of their glue guys heading in different directions, the Astros aren't afraid to let players leave and replace them.
That was the case with two-time World Series champion Yuli Gurriel, who last played for Houston in 2022.
Gurriel debuted in the 2016 season and was a big part of the team throughout his seven-year stay.
He was a consistent starter from his second season on, hitting in the middle of the lineup. His best year came in 2021, when he won a Gold Glove Award and slashed .319/.383/.462.
Unfortunately, he didn't get a chance at the big league level until he was 32. Because of that, nearly nine seasons later, he only had 7.043 years of service time entering the campaign.
To get the 10-year benefits, Gurriel would have to play for quite some time, which is unlikely at his age.
In fact, this could be his last season playing Major League Baseball. Will Leitch of MLB.com predicted veterans who could hang them up after the campaign, listing the former Astros first baseman.
"Gurriel didn’t come over from Cuba until he was 32, which is why you probably didn't realize he’s already 40. However, he has played in four World Series and came away with rings in two of them, all with the Astros, where he was in the lineup nearly every day for seven years. He fell off a cliff a little bit after winning a Gold Glove Award and leading the AL in batting in 2021, but he was just added to an MLB roster for the first time this year by the Royals, who have been hammered by injuries. He left his second game with his new team with hamstring tightness, but as long as that does not prove serious, Gurriel could add to his ring collection in October."
If he decides to call it quits at the end of the year, he should be proud of the career he's put together. He owns a career slash line of .281/.326/.440 with 98 home runs in 3,349 at-bats.
Due to his contributions to the World Series teams, the Houston fan base will always appreciate him. He even received a standing ovation when he returned to Minute Maid Park on Sunday.
Gurriel is currently playing for the Kansas City Royals. If he's on their postseason roster, he'll have a chance to compete for another ring.