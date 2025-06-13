Four Starters Astros Should Consider at Trade Deadline To Bolster Playoff Rotation
It has become a tale as old as time. The Houston Astros struggle to start the year and then morph into the winners of the AL West out of nowhere.
With the Astros sitting atop the division yet again and continuing to win games, it looks like they will look to become buyers at the trade deadline and one specific position has been circled.
The one-two punch of Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown has been great at the top of the starting rotation, but they need at least one more reliable arm for the rest of the campaign.
Here are some starting pitchers to watch as Houston begins to prepare for next month's deadline:
LHP Chris Sale
Sale actually looked like he might have hit a wall earlier this year, but the reigning NL Cy Young looks dominant once again.
Over his past 10 starts, he has a 1.61 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 61.2 innings of work with a 1.13 WHIP. He would be one of the best possible additions that the Astros could make next month.
It would not be hard to consider them to have one of the best top three starters in baseball.
RHP Merrill Kelly
Kelly will have a less competitive market than Sale, but has also looked great this year, just in a different way.
He has a 3.18 ERA with a 0.988 WHIP. He's been great since the early game where he gave up nine runs in 3.2 innings.
The 36-year-old Houston native has a 2.34 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 73 innings over his last 12 starts.
LHP Andrew Heaney
Heaney was someone that rounded out the World Series rotation from the Texas Rangers just a couple of years ago and is pitching better than he has in years in 2025.
The 34-year-old has only had one or two really disastrous outings this year. He has a 3.24 ERA with a 1.147 WHIP.
This would be a way to find a competent arm while also still playing it safe depending on how the front office really feels about their chances of winning it all.
RHP Zac Gallen
Yet another Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher. He's been a consistent NL Cy Young candidate over the last couple of years, but a step back this season could make him an affordable option.
His walk rate has been creeping up, which is alarming and his Stuff+ has taken a hit, but perhaps the Astros could help him get back on the path that he showed earlier in his career.
The 29-year-old has potential to see similar results to Yusei Kikuchi, in terms of unlocking something in a veteran.
