Astros Should Upgrade Left Field via Trade Deadline Splash With Angels
The Houston Astros have been playing some phenomenal baseball as of late, seizing control of the American League West again and currently holding strong with a three-game lead.
After it looked like their competitive window had closed during the early part of the season, the train is back on the tracks and this very much looks like a team that can contend in a thin American League.
Things have gotten to the point with the Astros where fans have seen them transition from potential trade deadline sellers into likely buyers if they look to make some upgrades in weaker areas.
Starting pitching is an obvious concern, but if Houston wants to upgrade both on defense and in the lineup, there could be an option out there who could be had from a divisional rival.
During a recent MLB.com article naming each team's most intriguing trade chip, Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward was named, and a deal for him could make a lot of sense.
The move of Jose Altuve to the grass has seen mixed results, as the transition has led to the veteran having a struggle-filled season at the plate. But if the Astros believe they can win a World Series this year, moving him back to second could be the best-case scenario.
Ward has now clobbered 18 home runs on the season after a huge May in which he slashed .255/.317/.623. His right-handed power would play perfectly at Daikin Park and the Crawford Boxes.
As the article pointed out, Ward is not an impending free agent, which could drive up his price. However, it also makes him a more intriguing target.
If Houston wants to upgrade one of their biggest weaknesses and move their franchise icon back to his natural position while chasing another title, a trade for Ward could be the best answer.
Look for the Astros to be involved in the market for a power-hitting outfielder over the next month as the trade deadline rapidly approaches.
