Framber Valdez Makes Astros History With Incredible Complete Game
Framber Valdez has been up and down for the Houston Astros all season, but he showed off his excellence on Friday night.
Against the Tampa Bay Rays, Valdez threw nine complete innings where he allowed just three hits, one run, one walk and had nine strikeouts.
He hit the complete game mark in 83 pitches, tied with Darryl Kile for the fewest in a complete game in Astros history, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
Kile's outing was a no-hitter.
This was Valdez's first complete game since May 21, 2023 against the then-Oakland Athletics, an outing where he threw 104 pitches.
Friday was also the fourth complete game of his career.
Valdez's start was dramatic on the bookends despite being historically quick on his end.
Ironically, it started off shaky with Jose Caballero hitting a home run against him in the first inning on his second pitch of the night, but it was smooth sailing from there on out.
However, Houston had to come from behind despite the excellence of their ace, and it took a walk-off blast from Yainer Diaz to secure a 2-1 for the Astros and make this historic outing for Valdez feel that much better.
Nine strikeouts ties Valdez's season-high from his April 2 start against the San Francisco Giants.
At a time when Houston has more pitching injuries than they know what to do with, Valdez's dramatic gem is the perfect way for fans to kick off their weekend.
Hunter Brown has rightfully been the story of the starting rotation since the 26-year-old is in the American League Cy Young race with his 2.00 ERA. But Valdez has been a stabilizing force for the team, and they are lucky to have him.
The Astros will enter Game 3 of their series against the Rays with Colton Gordon on the bump, one of the players who has been moved into the rotation due to all the injuries.
He is 26 years old with a 5.53 ERA who will be making just his fourth start of 2025.