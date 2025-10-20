Grading Astros' Offense Following Early Exit From 2025 Season
The Houston Astros have a lot of things to discuss when it comes to this upcoming offseason. Following a year in which they started off extremely hot but then rapidly cooled down following the All-Star break, there are quite a few issues that need to be resolved prior to next spring.
Injuries certainly played a role in their success fading off in the second half, as they had a staggering number of them throughout their campaign.
Despite that, they were able to maintain at least some positive resemblance of offense in the latter portions of the season, and made things interesting down the stretch despite running a lineup that was missing many key pieces.
Here is how they looked statistically on the year from the batter's box, and a grade for their overall performance factoring in their setbacks.
How Did the Astros Offense Perform Statistically, and How Should They Be Graded?
One of the most distinct changes that can be seen early on when looking at the batting stats is pre- and post-All-Star break. Prior to the week off, they slashed .258/.323/411 with 110 home runs, 418 runs, 143 doubles and 3,235 hits. Following the break, they slashed .238/.304/.381 with 72 home runs, 268 runs, 104 doubles and 2,255 hits.
Overall on the year in standard metrics, they finished relatively average, ending up No. 12 in batting average, No. 15 in OBP, No. 15 in SLG, No. 14 in OPS, No. 16 in home runs and No. 10 in hits. There are a few notable exceptions, though, as they sat No. 21 in total runs, No. 26 in walks and No. 24 in steals. These three start to paint somewhat of a picture of why things started to go south in the second half.
When it comes to some more advanced metrics, Baseball Savant has two clear issues that pop up regarding the Astros. First, exit velocity, where Houston ranked dead last at 88.4 miles per hour on average.
Now granted, three postseason teams were the next lowest with the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds in that order, so it may not have been as critical despite how low they were.
The other issue, which somewhat plays into it, is hard-hit rate, where the Astros ranked fifth to last, with only 39.0% of their hits being constituted as a "hard-hit" ball. These stats are acceptable to be less than proficient in, if your team is consistently making contact, finding the gaps, or even just drawing walks.
Houston did neither of which well, which ultimately led to a season where they hit around league average, but never quite turned into something special in the second half.
For 2025, they will receive a grade of C+ for their offensive output. Ultimately, it was generally above average in most metrics, but their profoundly brutal last few months prevented them from rising any higher overall.