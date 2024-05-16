Houston Astros Ace 'Probably Would Like' To Play for Los Angeles Dodgers
The rumors around Justin Verlander continue to heat up as the Houston Astros could be in a position to move the veteran at the trade deadline. While they've largely struggled for much of the season, the Astros are only 5.5 games out of first place in the American League West.
If they can continue to play the way they have over their past five games, they could find themselves in a position to win the division, which would come as a shock due to the start of the season.
But if that doesn't happen, Houston could take a different approach, and moving Verlander could be the right thing to do.
The 41-year-old has a no-trade clause, however, allowing him to essentially pick the next team he plays for.
According to Jon Heyman on "B/R Walk-Off," Verlander "probably would like to" play for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Verlander probably would like to be there. We know his wife is a sometime actress, mostly a model. LA would be nice for them."
If Houston does end up moving players, the Dodgers wouldn't be a bad team to do a deal with. There were comments in the past by Dodgers players about the Astros cheating scandal, but at the end of the day, business is business. If Los Angeles, who has an above-average farm system, is willing to give a package that interests the front office, there shouldn't be any reason to not get a deal done.
Despite his age, Verlander doesn't look to be slowing down. He had one bad outing in the beginning of May but outside of that, he's allowed just two earned runs combined in his other four starts.
He's proven to still have high-end stuff on the mound and should interest many contending teams heading into the deadline.