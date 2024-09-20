Houston Astros Ace Produced All-Star Caliber Season
As the Houston Astros head into the final days of the regular season, it has once again been a very good year for the organization.
Despite a slow start, Houston finds themselves atop the American League West once again. While the Seattle Mariners have been playing some better baseball of late, the Astros are still in firm control.
One of the main reasons for the success of Houston this year has been because of their starting rotation. Even with multiple injuries, the depth of the Astros’ rotation has really paid off, and a new ace has emerged.
For years, it was Justin Verlander who had been the ace for the staff. However, he has battled injuries and has seen a decline in production. With Verlander slipping, it has been Framber Valdez who has stepped up this year.
Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com recently spoke about Valdez having an All-Star caliber season, despite not being selected as an All-Star.
“Too many choices here, but Valdez looks like a lock to finish in the top 11 of the AL Cy Young voting for the fourth time in the last five years and possibly in the top five for the second time in three years. He’s 14-6 with a 2.91 ERA in 163 2/3 innings across 26 starts, and his 1.09 WHIP is a career best. His .444 opponent OPS in the second half is the best among all pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched since the break.”
While it has been a great overall campaign for Valdez, a lot of his success has come in the second half of the year. This season, the southpaw has totaled a 14-7 record and 2.89 ERA. However, where he has really thrived is in the second half.
In the first half of the year, the lef-hander had a very solid 8-5 record and 3.66 ERA. However, he’s been one of the best pitchers in baseball in the second half with a 6-2 record and 1.74 ERA.
When looking at his campaign as a whole, the young ace has certainly had an All-Star caliber season and has been one of the better pitchers in the league. The emergence of the southpaw in his breakout year has really helped Houston this year.
Even though it has been an excellent campaign for the Astros, their main goal is always going to be success in October. If Valdez pitches like he has in the second half of the season, Houston is going to be poised for success in the playoffs.