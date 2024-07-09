Houston Astros Again Linked to Superstar First Baseman Trade
Over the past few weeks, the Houston Astros have been mentioned a lot in trade rumors. As the team has been rebounding their 2024 season and getting back into contention, they are starting to be viewed as a team that could look to pull off a big deal.
If they do decide to pursue a big trade, it seems likely that first base would be a position they target.
Jose Abreu played first base for a big chunk of the year, but the Astros parted ways with him due to massive struggles. Now, they could use a long-term option.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the star first baseman for the Toronto Blue Jays, has been suggested as a possible target for Houston. He would help the team win this season and would be a long-term player that the franchise could build around.
CBS Sports recently linked Guerrero to the Astros once again.
While they list him as a potential trade candidates before the trade deadline later this month, they also mentioned that the Blue Jays could decide to keep him around for at least the rest of the year.
"Time moves fast. It feels like just yesterday Guerrero was preparing to make his big-league debut; now, he's a season-plus away from free agency. A lot has changed during the interim period, including his position, but some things have remained the same. For instance, Guerrero remains a middle-of-the-order presence whose ability to impact the baseball is undeniable. There's no real need to address the rest of his game other than to note that teams tend to dock right-right first basemen. Should that prove to be the case here, the Blue Jays may end up holding him until at least the winter."
Two other teams were mentioned as potential trade suitors as well. Those two teams are the Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals.
During the 2024 season, Guerrero has been impressive once again. In 89 games, Guerrero has racked up 13 home runs and 52 RBI while slashing .295/.370/.460.
Those numbers show why Houston would want to pursue him. He's truly a franchise player and could be the face of the franchise long-term.
At just 25 years old, Guerrero would help the Astros compete this season in a big way. However, he's also locked in to at least one more season after 2024.
Should Toronto be open to offers on their sueprstar first baseman, Houston should be working hard to try to get him. He would be a perfect fit and would fill one of the biggest needs that the Astros have.