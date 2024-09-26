Houston Astros All-Time Great Predicted To Sign One-Year, $13.5 Million Deal
Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros won't think about a new contract just yet. The right-hander has struggled mightily throughout the campaign, a concerning sign as he ages.
While this season hasn't gone as planned, that doesn't take away from the career Verlander has had, as he's staring at a spot in the Hall of Fame as a first-ballot member whenever the time comes.
The MVP, three-time Cy Young Award winner, and nine-time All-Star has arguably been the best pitcher in Major League Baseball over the past decade.
But the Astros eventually have to face the reality of figuring out his future.
Do they want to re-sign him and give him respect, as he's a proven veteran who's shown up every night and done what's needed of them?
Is this one of those scenarios where Verlander might just ride off into the sunset?
Those decisions will be made in the next couple of months, but Houston must be mindful of it, as they have some other tough free agency decisions to make.
Factor that in with the injuries they'll also continue to deal with in 2025 due to some pitchers expected to be out then, and it makes those decisions even tougher.
That's why Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted them to be one of the teams "most active" in free agency this winter.
"Not only are Justin Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi hitting free agency, but Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy are going to miss most, if not all of next season after their Tommy John surgeries in June. And goodness only knows if they'll get anything out of Lance McCullers Jr., who hasn't pitched in nearly two years at this point, but is still signed for $17.7M each of the next two years."
Because of that, Verlander returning could be a deal they want to make. A one-year contract makes the most sense.
That's exactly what Spotrac predicted, listing his base calculated value at $13.5 million for one season.
If the Virginia native could return to half of what he's been throughout his 19-year career, $13.5 million would be a steal of a price.
It'll be interesting to see how this plays out, but in the immediate future, there's more to be worried about. He still doesn't have a guaranteed spot in the Astros playoff rotation, leaving them with somebody who needs to step up and cover for him.