Houston Astros' American League Record Ends After Being Eliminated in Wild Card
Coming into the playoffs, there was confidence this Houston Astros team would be able to tap into their championship pedigree despite going through a season where they looked much different from the dominant version of themselves like they have enjoyed in the past.
Injuries and inconsistent play from just about everyone on the roster had plagued them leading up to October, but when they officially punched their playoff ticket, that was a chance for them to turn the page and focus on winning games in the fall like they have done so often.
Facing an upstart Detroit Tigers group who has never been in this situation before, it was easy to see why the Astros were considered favorites to get to the American League Division Series.
Unfortunately, their 2024 campaign ended in shock.
Minute Maid Park was rocking in the bottom of the seventh inning when they took a 2-1 lead on an incredible hustle play from shortstop Jeremy Pena where he tagged up and scored on a short fly out to right field.
It felt like Houston had done something they have routinely done during their dynastic run, turning the tables on their opponent when their backs were against the wall.
Instead, the Tigers did that to them, immediately responding with a huge top of the eighth inning where four runs were scored that gave them a decisive 5-2 lead and ended the Astros' American League record of seven straight ALCS appearances.
With Ryan Pressly on the mound, he was in a position he has dominated before, having gone 14-for-14 in his previous postseason save opportunities.
It looked like that would happen again when he struck out the first batter of the inning, but the very next at-bat, he got into trouble when he gave up a single. The situation turned alarming when a single by Matt Vierling moved Kerry Carpenter over to third base with just one out.
Then, disaster struck.
Detroit tied the game up at 2-2 when a wild pitch from Pressly scored Carpenter.
The setup man's night was over when he walked Colt Keith that put runners on first and second with two outs in the inning.
Manager Joe Espada turned to their superstar closer Josh Hader who had been signed this winter to the most lucrative contract for a reliever in MLB history.
He was brought in for this exact moment, getting Houston out of a jam late in the game.
But after a walk to load up the bases, things broke open for the Tigers when pinch-hitter Andy Ibanez doubled to left field that scored everyone and gave Detroit a commanding 5-2 lead.
The Astros were stunned, the crowd was stunned, and just about everyone in the baseball world was stunned by what occurred, evident by all three batters grounding out in the bottom half of the eighth inning that really put their chances to win on life support.
Hader had some traffic on the bases in the top of the ninth, but was able to get out of trouble and turn things over to Houston's offense with a three-run deficit they had to overcome.
Victori Caratini struck out looking. Jeremy Pena had a loud fly out to center field. Mauricio Dubon grounded out to second base.
Ballgame over.
Series over.
Streak over.
The elimination was not only shocking for the Astros, but losing in the playoffs without winning a round was also something that hasn't happened to this franchise since 2001 when they were in the National League.